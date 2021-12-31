Lessor, Wis. (AP) — An explosion in a garage in the Wisconsin township of Lessor has killed two people and hospitalized two more. The sheriff’s office said that a pressurized container had been punctured, which caused the explosion in the town northwest of Green Bay. Multiple law enforcement, fire, and emergency medical agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin State Patrol and emergency helicopter services. The sheriff’s office says it is continuing the investigate the explosion.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.