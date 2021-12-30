The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 64, Brookfield East 51

Auburndale 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 51

Bangor 76, Wausau East 67

Bonduel 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11

Brodhead 68, Deerfield 55

Darlington 77, Royall 47

De Pere 51, Wauwatosa West 30

Delavan-Darien 60, Evansville 54

Dodgeville 74, Fennimore 51

Freedom 67, Sturgeon Bay 44

Green Bay Preble 70, Menasha 66

Iola-Scandinavia 61, Nekoosa 29

Ladysmith 66, Durand 54

Living Word Lutheran 84, Oakfield 77

Luxemburg-Casco 56, Green Bay Southwest 55

Manitowoc Lutheran 82, Kiel 79

Marquette University 56, Oak Creek 43

Marshall 68, New Richmond 58

Menomonee Falls 67, Martin Luther 51

Monroe 53, New Glarus 47

Mosinee 75, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 49

Mount Horeb 73, Edgerton 60

Neenah 58, Middleton 55

New Berlin West 76, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69

New Lisbon 54, Argyle 52

Newman Catholic 80, St. Marys Springs 64

Onalaska 97, Ripon 44

Oregon 96, West De Pere 79

Oshkosh North 80, Medford Area 64

Port Washington 58, Oostburg 50

Random Lake 88, New Holstein 71

Reedsburg Area 51, Somerset 48

Reedsville 69, Rhinelander 45

River Falls 78, Antigo 40

Scales Mound, Ill. 82, Shullsburg 34

Sheboygan North 69, Plymouth 48

Slinger 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 68

Southern Door 79, Black Hawk 50

Southwestern 69, Benton 40

Stevens Point 45, Eau Claire North 36

Stratford 65, Owen-Withee 44

Two Rivers 56, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 53

Waterford 64, Greendale 55

Wrightstown 66, Valders 62

Hastings Holiday Shootout=

Irondale, Minn. 80, Prescott 76

Hibbing Tournament=

Semifinal=

Columbia Heights, Minn. 88, Superior 72

Kankakee Tournament=

Herscher, Ill. 47, Adams-Friendship 46

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Chatfield, Minn. 67, Prairie du Chien 35

Kaukauna 65, Worthington, Minn. 63

Rotary Holiday Classic=

Saint Croix Central 65, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 48

