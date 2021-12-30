The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 76, Greenwood 34

Beloit Memorial 57, Milwaukee Vincent 55

Benton 66, Shullsburg 52

Birchwood 53, Gilman 44

Brookfield Central 62, Martin Luther 57

Butternut 78, Winter 58

Cambridge 76, Hustisford 50

Cashton 70, Blair-Taylor 59

Catholic Memorial 79, Ripon 45

Dodgeland 56, Juda 41

Durand 65, McDonell Central 37

Eau Claire North 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 27

Elkhorn Area 83, Whitewater 65

Fall Creek 63, Elk Mound 62

Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40

Homestead 78, Germantown 54

Hortonville 71, New London 42

Hurley 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40

Hustisford 57, Clinton 33

Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60

Kiel 71, Random Lake 54

Little Chute 55, Seymour 39

Luther 59, Aquinas 51

Madison Memorial 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Medford Area 79, Plymouth 63

Middleton 81, Watertown 46

Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27

Mosinee 75, Green Bay Preble 69

Mount Horeb 65, Lake Mills 38

Newman Catholic 60, Brookfield Academy 49

Northwood 56, Washburn 46

Onalaska 71, Franklin 55

Oshkosh North 79, Sheboygan North 77

Pacelli 65, Amherst 57

Parkview 69, Albany 56

Platteville 53, Fennimore 51

Racine Case 69, Westosha Central 57

Richland Center 60, Westby 58

Scales Mound, Ill. 89, Southwestern 68

Seneca 82, Kickapoo 38

Shawano 79, Crivitz 52

South Shore 76, Frederic 49

St. Croix Falls 45, Unity 38

St. Marys Springs 55, Columbus Catholic 50

Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59

Verona Area 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

West Salem 87, Northwestern 50

Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Kettle Moraine 59

Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59

Capital City Classic=

La Crosse Central 63, Wayzata, Minn. 54

Hastings Shootout=

Third Place=

Prescott 74, Hastings, Minn. 46

Hibbing Tournament=

Third Place=

Superior 79, Duluth Denfeld, Minn. 77

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 72, Alma/Pepin 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..