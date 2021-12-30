The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 65, Pacelli 21

Ashwaubenon 59, Marinette 33

Athens 65, Greenwood 37

Belleville 64, Evansville 44

Black Hawk 53, Warren, Ill. 28

Blair-Taylor 83, Cashton 54

Cadott 40, Fall Creek 37

Catholic Memorial 74, Cedarburg 65

Columbus 84, Berlin 34

Crandon 40, Iola-Scandinavia 30

DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46

Edgewood 46, Westfield Area 44

Fond du Lac 63, D.C. Everest 52

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Holmen 58, OT

Galena, Ill. 48, Belmont 34

Gilmanton 41, Cornell 35

Hustisford 66, Cambria-Friesland 36

Janesville Craig 87, Oconomowoc 53

Laconia 61, Shiocton 40

Lourdes Academy 52, Fall River 43

Loyal 60, Rosholt 26

Marshall 64, Dodgeland 35

McDonell Central 57, Medford Area 42

Mellen 70, Chequamegon 10

Milwaukee DSHA 48, Madison Memorial 35

Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44

Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48

Oconto 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Oconto Falls 62, Peshtigo 58

Oostburg 63, Xavier 54

Osceola 60, Cameron 40

Oshkosh West 72, Hamilton 50

Osseo-Fairchild 62, Altoona 46

Prescott 59, St. Croix Falls 57

Rice Lake 54, Hayward 38

Roncalli 51, Reedsville 50

Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24

South Shore 53, Frederic 11

Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 29

West Allis Central 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40

West Salem 57, La Crosse Logan 38

Winter 62, Butternut 57

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Luther 64, Alma/Pepin 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc.