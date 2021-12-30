The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 76, Greenwood 34
Beloit Memorial 57, Milwaukee Vincent 55
Benton 66, Shullsburg 52
Birchwood 53, Gilman 44
Butternut 78, Winter 58
Cambridge 76, Hustisford 50
Cashton 70, Blair-Taylor 59
Dodgeland 56, Juda 41
Durand 65, McDonell Central 37
Eau Claire North 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 27
Elkhorn Area 83, Whitewater 65
Fall Creek 63, Elk Mound 62
Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40
Homestead 78, Germantown 54
Hortonville 71, New London 42
Hurley 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40
Hustisford 57, Clinton 33
Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60
Kiel 71, Random Lake 54
Little Chute 55, Seymour 39
Luther 59, Aquinas 51
Madison Memorial 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Medford Area 79, Plymouth 63
Middleton 81, Watertown 46
Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27
Mosinee 75, Green Bay Preble 69
Mount Horeb 65, Lake Mills 38
Newman Catholic 60, Brookfield Academy 49
Northwood 56, Washburn 46
Oshkosh North 79, Sheboygan North 77
Pacelli 65, Amherst 57
Platteville 53, Fennimore 51
Racine Case 69, Westosha Central 57
Scales Mound, Ill. 89, Southwestern 68
Seneca 82, Kickapoo 38
Shawano 79, Crivitz 52
South Shore 76, Frederic 49
St. Marys Springs 55, Columbus Catholic 50
Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59
Verona Area 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
West Salem 87, Northwestern 50
Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59
Capital City Classic=
La Crosse Central 63, Wayzata, Minn. 54
Hastings Shootout=
Third Place=
Prescott 74, Hastings, Minn. 46
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 72, Alma/Pepin 22
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..