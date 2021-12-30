The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 65, Pacelli 21
Ashwaubenon 59, Marinette 33
Athens 65, Greenwood 37
Black Hawk 53, Warren, Ill. 28
Blair-Taylor 83, Cashton 54
Cadott 40, Fall Creek 37
Catholic Memorial 74, Cedarburg 65
Columbus 84, Berlin 34
Crandon 40, Iola-Scandinavia 30
DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46
Edgewood 46, Westfield Area 44
Fond du Lac 63, D.C. Everest 52
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 60, Holmen 58, OT
Galena, Ill. 48, Belmont 34
Gilmanton 41, Cornell 35
Hustisford 66, Cambria-Friesland 36
Janesville Craig 87, Oconomowoc 53
Laconia 61, Shiocton 40
Lourdes Academy 52, Fall River 43
Loyal 60, Rosholt 26
Marshall 64, Dodgeland 35
McDonell Central 57, Medford Area 42
Mellen 70, Chequamegon 10
Milwaukee DSHA 48, Madison Memorial 35
Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44
Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48
Oconto 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Oconto Falls 62, Peshtigo 58
Oostburg 63, Xavier 54
Osceola 60, Cameron 40
Oshkosh West 72, Hamilton 50
Osseo-Fairchild 62, Altoona 46
Prescott 59, St. Croix Falls 57
Rice Lake 54, Hayward 38
Roncalli 51, Reedsville 50
Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24
South Shore 53, Frederic 11
Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 29
West Allis Central 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40
West Salem 57, La Crosse Logan 38
Winter 62, Butternut 57
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Luther 64, Alma/Pepin 27
