The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beloit Memorial 57, Milwaukee Vincent 55

Benton 66, Shullsburg 52

Birchwood 53, Gilman 44

Butternut 78, Winter 58

Cashton 70, Blair-Taylor 59

Dodgeland 56, Juda 41

Durand 65, McDonell Central 37

Eau Claire North 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 27

Gilmanton 56, Cornell 40

Hortonville 71, New London 42

Hurley 71, Ironwood City Gogebic Michigan, Mich. 40

Kenosha Bradford 63, Greenfield 60

Kiel 71, Random Lake 54

Little Chute 55, Seymour 39

Madison Memorial 58, Manitowoc Lincoln 45

Medford Area 79, Plymouth 63

Middleton 81, Watertown 46

Mineral Point 74, Black Hawk 27

Mosinee 75, Green Bay Preble 69

Mount Horeb 65, Lake Mills 38

Newman Catholic 60, Brookfield Academy 49

Racine Case 69, Westosha Central 56

South Shore 76, Frederic 49

St. Marys Springs 55, Columbus Catholic 50

Stanley-Boyd 68, Lakeland 59

Verona Area 78, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

West Salem 87, Northwestern 50

Xavier 70, The Prairie School 59

Capital City Classic=

La Crosse Central 63, Wayzata, Minn. 54

