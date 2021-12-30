The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 65, Pacelli 21
Ashwaubenon 59, Marinette 33
Catholic Memorial 74, Cedarburg 65
Columbus 84, Berlin 34
Crandon 40, Iola-Scandinavia 30
DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46
Janesville Craig 87, Oconomowoc 53
Loyal 60, Rosholt 26
Marshall 64, Dodgeland 35
McDonell Central 57, Medford Area 42
Milwaukee DSHA 48, Madison Memorial 35
Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44
Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48
Oconto 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 33
Oconto Falls 62, Peshtigo 58
Oostburg 63, Xavier 54
Rice Lake 54, Hayward 38
Roncalli 51, Reedsville 50
Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24
South Shore 53, Frederic 11
Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 29
West Allis Central 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40
West Salem 57, La Crosse Logan 38
Winter 62, Butternut 57
