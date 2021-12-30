The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 65, Pacelli 21

Ashwaubenon 59, Marinette 33

Catholic Memorial 74, Cedarburg 65

Columbus 84, Berlin 34

Crandon 40, Iola-Scandinavia 30

DeForest 69, Hartford Union 46

Janesville Craig 87, Oconomowoc 53

Loyal 60, Rosholt 26

Marshall 64, Dodgeland 35

McDonell Central 57, Medford Area 42

Milwaukee DSHA 48, Madison Memorial 35

Mineral Point 47, Brodhead 44

Northwestern 61, Saint Croix Central 48

Oconto 69, Weyauwega-Fremont 33

Oconto Falls 62, Peshtigo 58

Oostburg 63, Xavier 54

Rice Lake 54, Hayward 38

Roncalli 51, Reedsville 50

Sevastopol 53, Wausaukee 24

South Shore 53, Frederic 11

Stanley-Boyd 58, Flambeau 29

West Allis Central 60, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 40

West Salem 57, La Crosse Logan 38

Winter 62, Butternut 57

___

