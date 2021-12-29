The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arrowhead 64, Brookfield East 51
Auburndale 65, Weyauwega-Fremont 51
Bangor 76, Wausau East 67
Bonduel 89, Saint Thomas Aquinas 11
Brodhead 68, Deerfield 55
Darlington 77, Royall 47
De Pere 51, Wauwatosa West 30
Delavan-Darien 60, Evansville 54
Dodgeville 74, Fennimore 51
Freedom 67, Sturgeon Bay 44
Green Bay Preble 70, Menasha 66
Iola-Scandinavia 61, Nekoosa 29
Ladysmith 66, Durand 54
Living Word Lutheran 84, Oakfield 77
Luxemburg-Casco 56, Green Bay Southwest 55
Manitowoc Lutheran 82, Kiel 79
Marquette University 56, Oak Creek 43
Marshall 68, New Richmond 58
Menomonee Falls 67, Martin Luther 51
Monroe 53, New Glarus 47
Mosinee 75, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 49
Mount Horeb 73, Edgerton 60
Neenah 58, Middleton 55
New Berlin West 76, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69
New Lisbon 54, Argyle 52
Newman Catholic 80, St. Marys Springs 64
Onalaska 97, Ripon 44
Oregon 96, West De Pere 79
Oshkosh North 80, Medford Area 64
Port Washington 58, Oostburg 50
Random Lake 88, New Holstein 71
Reedsburg Area 51, Somerset 48
Reedsville 69, Rhinelander 45
River Falls 78, Antigo 40
Scales Mound, Ill. 82, Shullsburg 34
Sheboygan North 69, Plymouth 48
Slinger 72, New Berlin Eisenhower 68
Southern Door 79, Black Hawk 50
Southwestern 69, Benton 40
Stevens Point 45, Eau Claire North 36
Stratford 65, Owen-Withee 44
Two Rivers 56, Kasson-Mantorville, Minn. 53
Waterford 64, Greendale 55
Wrightstown 66, Valders 62
Hastings Holiday Shootout=
Irondale, Minn. 80, Prescott 76
Hibbing Tournament=
Semifinal=
Columbia Heights, Minn. 88, Superior 72
Kankakee Tournament=
Herscher, Ill. 47, Adams-Friendship 46
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Chatfield, Minn. 67, Prairie du Chien 35
Kaukauna 65, Worthington, Minn. 63
Rotary Holiday Classic=
Saint Croix Central 65, St. Croix Prep, Minn. 48
