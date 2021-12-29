The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belleville 54, Brodhead 52

Cumberland 46, Spring Valley 31

Deerfield 49, Delavan-Darien 20

Edgerton 55, Fort Atkinson 38

Ellsworth 59, Clear Lake 51

Gilman 45, Augusta 34

Grafton 79, Greendale 35

Lake Mills 50, Lakeland 47

Mineral Point 66, Evansville 53

Monona Grove 57, Eau Claire Memorial 47

New Glarus 64, Dodgeville 43

New Holstein 82, Sheboygan Area Luth. 46

Osceola 63, Grantsburg 40

Pulaski 54, Luxemburg-Casco 45

Reedsville 57, Two Rivers 39

Rice Lake 43, McDonell Central 41

Stratford 41, Shullsburg 34

Superior 53, Marshfield 48

The Prairie School 60, Kenosha Tremper 37

Union Grove 69, Janesville Parker 19

Waterford 44, East Troy 26

Watertown 41, Rhinelander 18

Wausau West 64, Hudson 38

Wauwatosa East 50, Port Washington 45

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Luther 57, Chatfield, Minn. 52

___

