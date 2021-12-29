The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belleville 54, Brodhead 52
Cumberland 46, Spring Valley 31
Edgerton 55, Fort Atkinson 38
Ellsworth 59, Clear Lake 51
Gilman 45, Augusta 34
Grafton 79, Greendale 35
Lake Mills 50, Lakeland 47
Mineral Point 66, Evansville 53
Monona Grove 57, Eau Claire Memorial 47
New Glarus 64, Dodgeville 43
New Holstein 82, Sheboygan Area Luth. 46
Osceola 63, Grantsburg 40
Pulaski 54, Luxemburg-Casco 45
Reedsville 57, Two Rivers 39
Rice Lake 43, McDonell Central 41
Superior 53, Marshfield 48
The Prairie School 60, Kenosha Tremper 37
Union Grove 69, Janesville Parker 19
Waterford 44, East Troy 26
Watertown 41, Rhinelander 18
Wausau West 64, Hudson 38
Wauwatosa East 50, Port Washington 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..