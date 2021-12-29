The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 67, Almond-Bancroft 44
Appleton East 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70
Appleton North 68, Chippewa Falls 35
Ashwaubenon 45, Cedarburg 44
Athens 83, Thorp 35
Baldwin-Woodville 69, Edgar 45
Black River Falls 56, Ellsworth 52
Brillion 79, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 60
Campbellsport 86, Sheboygan Falls 38
Cassville 67, Ithaca 52
Chequamegon 97, South Shore 90
Cuba City 61, The Prairie School 56
Dodgeland 56, Juda 41
Dubois 45, Brockway, Pa. 14
Fall River 49, Marion 36
Fort Atkinson 63, Elkhorn Area 39
Freedom 80, Rhinelander 54
Green Bay East 66, Clintonville 52
Green Bay Southwest 84, D.C. Everest 75
Greenwood 50, Lincoln 48
Hamilton 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54
Howards Grove 69, Kewaskum 58
Hustisford 57, Clinton 35
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, South Milwaukee 60
Lake Country Lutheran 85, Sheboygan Area Luth. 70
Lakeside Lutheran 68, Jefferson 36
Lomira 71, Milwaukee School of Languages 25
Madison East 62, Madison Memorial 56
Marathon 61, Spencer 43
McFarland 63, Sauk Prairie 58
Menomonie 76, Antigo 43
Mineral Point 65, Southern Door 48
Monona Grove 77, Whitewater 55
New Berlin West 71, Waukesha North 62
Northland Pines 53, Peshtigo 49
Northwestern 103, Sparta 68
Notre Dame 67, Beaver Dam 53
Oakfield 62, Manawa 52
Oostburg 71, Shorewood 39
Pardeeville 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Pewaukee 92, Kimberly 88
Port Washington 61, Hope Christian 54
Reedsville 61, Sturgeon Bay 42
River Ridge 84, Barneveld 45
Shawano 79, Crivitz 52
Shiocton 80, Pacelli 51
Siren 45, Washburn 36
Stanley-Boyd 55, Elk Mound 48
Stewartville, Minn. 63, Saint Croix Central 53
Suring 84, Laona-Wabeno 68
Three Lakes 74, Niagara 29
Wausau West 52, Lancaster, Ohio 40
Wauwatosa West 90, DeForest 76
West Bend East 79, New Berlin Eisenhower 63
West Salem 81, Spooner 35
Westosha Central 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 40
Whitnall 65, West Allis Nathan Hale 42
Wisconsin Dells 73, Somerset 50
Kankakee Tournament=
Adams-Friendship 40, Clifton Central, Ill. 30
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Kaukauna 92, Winona, Minn. 67
Mayo Civic Rotary=
Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 68, New Richmond 58
North Star Showcase=
Superior 75, Warroad, Minn. 54
