GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbotsford 47, Pittsville 39

Albany 64, Parkview 21

Amherst 45, Crandon 34

Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51

Athens 61, Thorp 35

Baldwin-Woodville 47, Clear Lake 34

Beloit Memorial 72, Freeport, Ill. 58

Brillion 63, Wrightstown 60

Brookfield East 57, Slinger 48

Brown Deer 60, Muskego 28

Cambridge 60, Cuba City 45

Columbus Catholic 40, Owen-Withee 24

Freedom 68, Stevens Point 54

Hilbert 48, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 27

Iola-Scandinavia 26, Pacelli 18

Iowa-Grant 34, North Crawford 29

Janesville Craig 66, Milton 43

Kenosha Bradford 73, The Prairie School 65

Kenosha Tremper 52, Wilmot Union 50

Kiel 64, Random Lake 54

Laona-Wabeno 57, Suring 46

Marshfield 48, Hudson 45

McFarland 52, Edgewood 48

Menomonee Falls 91, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 19

Middleton 65, Chippewa Falls 27

Milwaukee Academy of Science 72, Sun Prairie 47

Neenah 84, D.C. Everest 29

New Glarus 45, Jefferson 33

Osseo-Fairchild 60, Elk Mound 59

Peshtigo 46, Menominee, Mich. 43

Pius XI Catholic 59, Lakeland 50

Poynette 72, Pecatonica 31

Prairie du Chien 52, Waunakee 36

Reedsburg Area 80, Rhinelander 26

River Ridge 48, Juda 14

Sevastopol 44, Shiocton 36

Shawano 51, Oconto Falls 47, OT

Sheboygan Falls 41, Campbellsport 30

South Shore 59, Plum City 51

St. Mary Catholic 58, Appleton West 45

Stanley-Boyd 41, Loyal 29

Superior 63, Wausau West 59

Three Lakes 48, Niagara 42

Wauwatosa East 47, Plymouth 41

Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 29

Wisconsin Dells 60, Somerset 54

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39, Marathon 33

Xavier 77, Howards Grove 43

Fall River Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Westfield Area 59, Fall River 30

Third Place=

Wisconsin Heights 45, Mayville 41

Mayo Civic Rotary=

Rochester Mayo, Minn. 73, New Richmond 34

