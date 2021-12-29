PORTAGE, Wis. — A semitrailer driver from Iowa faces charges in Wisconsin after he allegedly led state troopers on a wild interstate chase. The Portage Daily Registers reports that Kyle Futrel was charged Dec. 21 in Columbia County with fleeing an officer, reckless endangerment, possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotics. According to a criminal complaint, state troopers received calls from motorists on Dec. 17 reporting a semitrailer was all over the road on Interstate 39-90-94. A trooper caught up to the truck and followed with emergency lights activated. The truck deviated from the right lane onto the shoulder multiple times, turned off its lights and nearly crashed into multiple vehicles. The truck eventually stopped and blocked the northbound lanes.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Portage Daily Register.