WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Wisconsin Dells police have arrested a man who allegedly fired a crossbow at officers as they tried to resolve a stand-off. WMTV-TV reported that the man barricaded himself in a bedroom with a woman around midnight Wednesday and threatened to shoot the woman. Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours but discussions broke down around 5:30 a.m. SWAT teams entered the home to rescue the woman. Police said the man fired the crossbow at an officer. The teams subdued him using non-lethal measures and brought the woman out safely.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WMTV-TV.