The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 67, Almond-Bancroft 44

Appleton East 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70

Ashwaubenon 45, Cedarburg 44

Baldwin-Woodville 69, Edgar 45

Campbellsport 86, Sheboygan Falls 38

Cassville 67, Ithaca 52

Chequamegon 97, South Shore 90

Cuba City 61, The Prairie School 56

Dodgeland 56, Juda 41

Fall River 49, Marion 36

Fort Atkinson 63, Elkhorn Area 39

Freedom 80, Rhinelander 54

Green Bay East 66, Clintonville 52

Hamilton 59, Manitowoc Lincoln 54

Howards Grove 69, Kewaskum 58

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 69, South Milwaukee 60

Lake Country Lutheran 85, Sheboygan Area Luth. 70

Madison East 62, Madison Memorial 56

Marathon 61, Spencer 43

McFarland 63, Sauk Prairie 58

Menomonie 76, Antigo 43

Mineral Point 65, Southern Door 48

New Berlin West 71, Waukesha North 62

Northland Pines 53, Peshtigo 49

Notre Dame 67, Beaver Dam 53

Oakfield 62, Manawa 52

Oostburg 71, Shorewood 39

Pardeeville 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 45

Pewaukee 92, Kimberly 88

Reedsville 61, Sturgeon Bay 42

River Ridge 84, Barneveld 45

Shawano 79, Crivitz 52

Shiocton 80, Pacelli 51

Siren 45, Washburn 36

Stanley-Boyd 55, Elk Mound 48

Stewartville, Minn. 63, Saint Croix Central 53

Three Lakes 74, Niagara 29

Wausau West 52, Lancaster, Ohio 40

Wauwatosa West 90, DeForest 76

West Bend East 79, New Berlin Eisenhower 63

Westosha Central 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 40

Wisconsin Dells 73, Somerset 50

Kankakee Tournament=

Adams-Friendship 40, Clifton Central, Ill. 30

Lewiston Holiday Classic=

Kaukauna 92, Winona, Minn. 67

Mayo Civic Rotary=

Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 68, New Richmond 58

North Star Showcase=

Superior 75, Warroad, Minn. 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..