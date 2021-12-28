The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbotsford 47, Pittsville 39
Albany 64, Parkview 21
Amherst 45, Crandon 34
Arrowhead 54, Homestead 51
Athens 61, Thorp 35
Baldwin-Woodville 47, Clear Lake 34
Beloit Memorial 72, Freeport, Ill. 58
Brillion 63, Wrightstown 60
Brookfield East 57, Slinger 48
Brown Deer 60, Muskego 28
Cambridge 60, Cuba City 45
Freedom 68, Stevens Point 54
Hilbert 48, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 27
Iola-Scandinavia 26, Pacelli 18
Iowa-Grant 34, North Crawford 29
Janesville Craig 66, Milton 43
Kenosha Bradford 73, The Prairie School 65
Kenosha Tremper 52, Wilmot Union 50
Kiel 64, Random Lake 54
Laona-Wabeno 57, Suring 46
Marshfield 48, Hudson 45
McFarland 52, Edgewood 48
Menomonee Falls 91, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 19
Middleton 65, Chippewa Falls 27
Milwaukee Academy of Science 72, Sun Prairie 47
Neenah 84, D.C. Everest 29
New Glarus 45, Jefferson 33
Osseo-Fairchild 60, Elk Mound 59
Peshtigo 46, Menominee, Mich. 43
Pius XI Catholic 59, Lakeland 50
Poynette 72, Pecatonica 31
Prairie du Chien 52, Waunakee 36
Reedsburg Area 80, Rhinelander 26
River Ridge 48, Juda 14
Sevastopol 44, Shiocton 36
Shawano 51, Oconto Falls 47, OT
Sheboygan Falls 41, Campbellsport 30
St. Mary Catholic 58, Appleton West 45
Stanley-Boyd 41, Loyal 29
Superior 63, Wausau West 59
Three Lakes 48, Niagara 42
Wauwatosa East 47, Plymouth 41
Whitefish Bay 59, Port Washington 29
Wisconsin Dells 60, Somerset 54
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 39, Marathon 33
Xavier 77, Howards Grove 43
Fall River Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Westfield Area 59, Fall River 30
Third Place=
Wisconsin Heights 45, Mayville 41
Mayo Civic Rotary=
Rochester Mayo, Minn. 73, New Richmond 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..