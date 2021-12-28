The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst 67, Almond-Bancroft 44
Appleton East 71, Eau Claire Memorial 70
Ashwaubenon 45, Cedarburg 44
Baldwin-Woodville 69, Edgar 45
Cassville 67, Ithaca 52
Cuba City 61, The Prairie School 56
Dodgeland 56, Juda 41
Fort Atkinson 63, Elkhorn Area 39
Freedom 80, Rhinelander 54
Green Bay East 66, Clintonville 52
Lake Country Lutheran 85, Sheboygan Area Luth. 70
Madison East 62, Madison Memorial 56
Marathon 61, Spencer 43
McFarland 63, Sauk Prairie 58
Menomonie 76, Antigo 43
Mineral Point 65, Southern Door 48
New Berlin West 71, Waukesha North 62
Northland Pines 53, Peshtigo 49
Notre Dame 67, Beaver Dam 53
Oakfield 62, Manawa 52
Oostburg 71, Shorewood 39
Pardeeville 66, Cochrane-Fountain City 45
Pewaukee 92, Kimberly 88
Reedsville 61, Sturgeon Bay 42
River Ridge 84, Barneveld 45
Shawano 79, Crivitz 52
Siren 45, Washburn 36
Stanley-Boyd 55, Elk Mound 48
Stewartville, Minn. 63, Saint Croix Central 53
Three Lakes 74, Niagara 29
Wauwatosa West 90, DeForest 76
Wisconsin Dells 73, Somerset 50
Kankakee Tournament=
Adams-Friendship 40, Clifton Central, Ill. 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..