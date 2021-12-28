KENOSHA, Wis. — Prosecutors have now charged more than 60 people in connection with offenses committed during protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha last year. Lee Newspapers reported Tuesday that Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley’s office has filed more than 90 separate charges, including 70 felonies and 18 misdemeanors. Six cases involved juveniles. The felony counts ranged from burglary to making threats against police or National Guard troops. Demonstrations began in August after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake during a domestic disturbance. Blake survived his wounds but is paralyzed from the waist down. Kyle Rittenhouse shot three protesters, killing two, during one of the protests. He was acquitted of multiple charges in November.

