MARENISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with murder in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of a man at a cabin in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Thirty-year-old Nicholas Millard of Spring Mills, Pennsylvania, was arraigned Sunday in Gogebic County’s 98th District Court on charges of first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to murder and felony firearm. Gogebic County sheriff’s deputies were called to a cabin in Marenisco Township early last Friday after a reported shooting. Police say one victim, 49-year-old Thomas Fletcher of Marenisco Township, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, 22-year-old Austin Fletcher of Irvine, California, was treated for a gunshot wound at hospitals and released.

