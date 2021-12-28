HOLMEN, Wis. — Convenience store chain Kwik Trip is poised to open its 800th store this week. The La Crosse Tribune reports the chain is set to open the milestone store in Holmen at 5 a.m. on Thursday. The store will be about 9,000-square-feet and will feature a car wash and a grocery market with fresh food delivered daily. The La Crosse-based retailer employs more than 32,000 employees across Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

