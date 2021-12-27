The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas 63, Poynette 51
Dodgeville 69, Baraboo 46
Heritage Christian 75, Williams Bay 59
Lake Mills 68, Jefferson 57
Neillsville 64, Auburndale 42
Oconto 64, Coleman 58
Peshtigo 67, Algoma 54
Saint Thomas More 89, Cudahy 66
Shoreland Lutheran 67, Kenosha Reuther 35
Winneconne 55, Omro 54
Lewiston Holiday Classic=
Caledonia, Minn. 61, Prairie du Chien 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..