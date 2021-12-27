By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (22-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bucks take on Orlando.

The Magic are 4-19 in Eastern Conference games. Orlando has a 1-17 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bucks have gone 15-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 47.1 rebounds per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 11.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bucks won 123-92 in the last matchup on Nov. 23. Jrue Holiday led the Bucks with 18 points, and Moritz Wagner led the Magic with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 15 points for the Magic. Gary Harris is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.0% and averaging 27.4 points for the Bucks. Holiday is averaging 22.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 101.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 110.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Moritz Wagner: out (health and safety protocols), Mychal Mulder: out (health and safety protocols), Ignas Brazdeikis: out (health and safety protocols), R.J. Hampton: out (reconditioning), Terrence Ross: out (health and safety protocols), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Mo Bamba: out (ankle).

Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

