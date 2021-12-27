By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo had a Christmas return on his mind as he made his comeback from an ankle injury that kept him from joining his teammates for much of their championship run last season. DiVincenzo was right on target. Just not quite in the way he imagined. He was on track to make his season debut in mid-December before the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols set him back. DiVincenzo finally returned for a victory over the Boston Celtics on Christmas and is ready to do whatever he can to help the Bucks in their title defense.

