By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw a career-high four interceptions in his first game since returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list as the Browns’ fading playoff hopes took another hit with a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. Cleveland’s coronavirus-related complications have severely hindered the Browns’ chances of earning a second straight playoff berth. Mayfield missed a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because of his presence on the list. The Browns (7-8) were missing at least eight regulars Saturday and about a dozen regulars on Monday.

