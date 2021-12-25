By The Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. The Eagles are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall. The Los Angeles Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Chargers will be without standout running back Austin Ekeler.

