By ANDREW WAGNER

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols to score 36 points on Saturday for Milwaukee. But Wesley Matthews stole the spotlight when he knocked down a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left to give the Bucks their first lead en route to a 117-113 win over the Boston Celtics. Antetokounmpo hadn’t played since Dec. 12. He connected on 13 of 23 shots and went 10 for 15 from the free-throw line. Boston had just eight players available but led most of the game. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum both scored 25 for Boston.

