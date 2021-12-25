MILWAUKEE — Authorities have identified a pregnant woman who was killed in in a three-vehicle crash near Weyauwega in northeastern Wisconsin. The State Patrol identified the woman killed in the Thursday morning crash as 26-year-old Genesis Stanton of Appleton. Her unborn child did not survive. Troopers say Stanton was traveling east in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 10 when she was hit head-on by a car passing a semi-trailer. The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

