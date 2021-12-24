The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 55, Fall Creek 53

Amherst 46, Adams-Friendship 41

Baldwin-Woodville 55, Rice Lake 49

Belleville 79, Brodhead 56

Columbus 57, Portage 35

Cumberland 77, Grantsburg 71

Delavan-Darien 53, Clinton 43

Florence 64, Elcho 50

Fond du Lac 68, Bay Port 63

Green Bay East 96, Antigo 71

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Berlin 49

Laconia 57, Oostburg 53

Lake Country Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 35

Lake Mills 62, Edgerton 55

Lancaster 65, Boscobel 32

Luther 57, Prairie du Chien 44

McFarland 60, Monona Grove 54

New Glarus 66, Monticello 38

Niagara 69, North Dickinson, Mich. 25

Notre Dame 62, Randolph 43

Omro 70, Weyauwega-Fremont 56

Peshtigo 59, Sturgeon Bay 52

Platteville 80, Wisconsin Heights 60

Plymouth 58, Winneconne 56

River Falls 64, La Crosse Logan 37

Saint Croix Central 69, Stanley-Boyd 67

Saint Thomas More 89, Cudahy 66

Seymour 52, Denmark 48

Shawano 77, Green Bay West 32

Siren 49, Bruce 47

Southern Door 73, Crivitz 62

Stevens Point 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40

Stoughton 90, Lodi 76

Stratford 62, Mosinee 58

The Prairie School 61, Union Grove 59

Two Rivers 60, New Holstein 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..