The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 74, Sheboygan North 31
Bangor 66, Blair-Taylor 47
Beaver Dam 66, Lakeside Lutheran 41
Black Hawk 76, Juda 34
Brillion 68, Algoma 52
De Pere 74, Appleton North 54
Durand 51, Arcadia 37
Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 32
Howards Grove 44, Valders 37
Lancaster 49, Belleville 43
Menasha 58, Shawano 34
Menominee, Mich. 67, Marinette 36
Neenah 67, Marshfield 45
New Holstein 78, Lomira 37
New London 59, Seymour 51
North Fond du Lac 68, Winneconne 54
Peshtigo 55, Crivitz 36
Platteville 70, River Valley 22
Prescott 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 47
Randolph 52, Columbus 39
Rio 53, Hustisford 44
Siren 88, Bruce 46
Superior 55, Duluth East, Minn. 37
Waukesha South 45, Burlington 38
Westfield Area 43, Omro 23
Xavier 75, Green Bay East 14
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..