MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic state senator from Milwaukee has given up on her lieutenant governor run. Lena Taylor issued a statement Thursday evening saying she has suspended her campaign after “deliberate thought and prayer.” She said the lieutenant governor’s office offers a platform to discuss issues but she can have a direct impact on constituents as a legislator. Taylor’s decision leaves state Reps. David Bowen of Milwaukee and Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield vying for the Democratic nomination. Incumbent Mandela Barnes isn’t seeking reelection so he can run for U.S. Senate. GOP candidates include Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

