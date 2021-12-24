By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (16-16, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (21-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -2.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Boston Celtics.

The Bucks have gone 14-9 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee scores 110.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Celtics are 11-9 against conference opponents. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.5.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Celtics won 117-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 14. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 42 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 12.8 points. Jrue Holiday is shooting 56.6% and averaging 22.9 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 109.8 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points per game.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 113.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Al Horford: out (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Jabari Parker: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.