By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas. Cleveland activated Mayfield from the COVID-19 reserve list before leaving for Green Bay. Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15 amid an avalanche of virus cases for the Browns. He missed Monday’s loss to Las Vegas. Indianapolis All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville pass rusher Josh Allen were the most notable new names to go on reserve/COVID-19 lists that seem to change by the minute. The Browns, who are trying to stay in the playoff race, also activated top receiver Jarvis Landry and backup QB Case Keenum.

