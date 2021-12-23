The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 55, Fall Creek 53
Amherst 46, Adams-Friendship 41
Baldwin-Woodville 55, Rice Lake 49
Belleville 79, Brodhead 56
Columbus 57, Portage 35
Cumberland 77, Grantsburg 71
Delavan-Darien 53, Clinton 43
Florence 64, Elcho 50
Fond du Lac 68, Bay Port 63
Green Bay East 96, Antigo 71
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64, Berlin 49
Laconia 57, Oostburg 53
Lake Country Lutheran 57, Martin Luther 35
Lake Mills 62, Edgerton 55
Lancaster 65, Boscobel 32
Luther 57, Prairie du Chien 44
McFarland 60, Monona Grove 54
New Glarus 66, Monticello 38
Niagara 69, North Dickinson, Mich. 25
Notre Dame 62, Randolph 43
Omro 70, Weyauwega-Fremont 56
Peshtigo 59, Sturgeon Bay 52
Platteville 80, Wisconsin Heights 60
Plymouth 58, Winneconne 56
River Falls 64, La Crosse Logan 37
Saint Croix Central 69, Stanley-Boyd 67
Saint Thomas More 89, Cudahy 66
Seymour 52, Denmark 48
Shawano 77, Green Bay West 32
Siren 49, Bruce 47
Southern Door 73, Crivitz 62
Stevens Point 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40
Stoughton 90, Lodi 76
Stratford 62, Mosinee 58
The Prairie School 61, Union Grove 59
Two Rivers 60, New Holstein 47
