The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 74, Sheboygan North 31

Bangor 66, Blair-Taylor 47

Black Hawk 76, Juda 34

Brillion 68, Algoma 52

De Pere 74, Appleton North 54

Grantsburg 35, Cumberland 32

Howards Grove 44, Valders 37

Lancaster 49, Belleville 43

Menasha 58, Shawano 34

New Holstein 78, Lomira 37

New London 59, Seymour 51

Peshtigo 55, Crivitz 36

Platteville 70, River Valley 22

Prescott 58, Cochrane-Fountain City 47

Randolph 52, Columbus 39

Rio 53, Hustisford 44

Siren 88, Bruce 46

Superior 55, Duluth East, Minn. 37

Waukesha South 45, Burlington 38

Xavier 75, Green Bay East 14

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..