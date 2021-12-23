The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baldwin-Woodville 55, Rice Lake 49
Florence 64, Elcho 50
Niagara 69, North Dickinson, Mich. 25
Notre Dame 62, Randolph 43
Plymouth 58, Winneconne 56
River Falls 64, La Crosse Logan 37
Shawano 77, Green Bay West 32
Southern Door 73, Crivitz 62
Stevens Point 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..