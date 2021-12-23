OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out a massive crash on Interstate 94. WITI-TV reported the crash occurred Thursday morning in Jackson County south of Osseo. More than 100 vehicles were involved. Messages with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol weren’t immediately returned. Jackson County Emergency Management Director Kristina Page said she didn’t have any information but said she expected the State Patrol to issue a news release soon. The State Patrol’s Eau Claire post tweeted early Thursday morning that freezing rain had left roads icy and hazardous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.