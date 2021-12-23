MADISON, Wis. — A former juvenile court judge has been sentenced to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Brett Blomme on Wednesday. The sentence falls below federal sentencing guidelines but is still almost twice the five-year mandatory minimum sentence for the offense. Peterson said he’s worried Blomme has an “intractable” attraction to children. The state Department of Justice began investigating him in February after receiving a tip that he had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November 2020. The state Supreme Court suspended Blomme without pay in March following his arrest.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.