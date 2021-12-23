By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (20-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (15-15, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Dallas Mavericks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game.

The Mavericks have gone 8-7 in home games. Dallas is last in the league scoring 40.3 points per game in the paint.

The Bucks are 9-8 in road games. Milwaukee scores 110.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Brunson is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 27 points, 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 102.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points per game.

Bucks: 6-4, averaging 112.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (illness), Brook Lopez: out (back), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.