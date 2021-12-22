The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 88, Bay Port 82

Appleton North 80, Green Bay Preble 48

Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 38

Bangor 41, Hillsboro 37

Barron 60, Ladysmith 56

Benton 70, Highland 58

Bowler 62, Lena 60

Brillion 73, Kiel 43

Brookfield East 71, West Allis Nathan Hale 51

Burlington 44, Delavan-Darien 32

Cashton 77, Brookwood 39

Catholic Memorial 67, Oconomowoc 49

Chequamegon 83, Prentice 60

Chilton 70, Sheboygan Falls 45

Chippewa Falls 61, Hudson 60

Clear Lake 73, Grantsburg 50

Columbus Catholic 93, Gilman 24

Cumberland 82, Cameron 64

De Pere 98, Kimberly 76

DeForest 62, Beaver Dam 61

Dodgeville 76, Black Hawk 23

Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 51

Eau Claire Memorial 50, River Falls 38

Eleva-Strum 54, Arcadia 50

Elkhorn Area 56, Badger 54

Fall Creek 54, Regis 51

Flambeau 90, Lake Holcombe 46

Florence 69, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 32

Frederic 58, Siren 35

Germantown 67, Wauwatosa East 65

Heritage Christian 74, University School of Milwaukee 65

Homestead 86, Hartford Union 39

Hortonville 78, Green Bay Southwest 63

Iola-Scandinavia 41, Winneconne 38

Kewaskum 65, Mayville 54

La Crosse Logan 66, Mauston 61

Little Chute 59, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52

Lodi 69, Wisconsin Dells 60

Loyal 45, Spencer 42

Luck 59, Webster 55

Luxemburg-Casco 81, Kewaunee 72

Madison La Follette 81, Madison East 71

Marathon 64, Newman Catholic 63

Markesan 47, Lomira 38

Marquette University 73, Hamilton 64

Marshfield 70, Wausau East 44

McDonell Central 83, Osseo-Fairchild 63

Medford Area 80, Altoona 20

Menominee Indian 68, Laona-Wabeno 66

Merrill 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67

Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Kenosha Bradford 75

Mineral Point 72, Wisconsin Heights 48

Monroe 67, Oregon 63

Monticello 53, Argyle 19

Mukwonago 80, Waukesha West 61

Necedah 50, Royall 44

New Berlin Eisenhower 51, Racine Horlick 50

New London 60, Waupaca 49

Omro 76, Ripon 74

Pecatonica 82, Albany 61

Peshtigo 56, Crivitz 49

Pittsville 71, Northland Lutheran 31

Portage 75, Baraboo 33

Prairie Farm 56, Winter 41

Racine Park 76, Young Coggs Prep 48

Rhinelander 68, Wausau West 54

Rib Lake 66, Abbotsford 56

Rice Lake 62, Menomonie 53

River Ridge 62, Shullsburg 37

Roncalli 78, Valders 44

Saint Croix Central 57, Osceola 43

Sauk Prairie 46, Reedsburg Area 40

Seymour 50, Pulaski 42

Sheboygan South 61, Mishicot 49

Slinger 49, West Bend West 31

St. Croix Falls 67, Ashland 46

Stanley-Boyd 52, Bloomer 36

Stevens Point 75, D.C. Everest 53

Stratford 53, Edgar 36

Sun Prairie 76, Janesville Craig 66

Thorp 62, Cadott 59

Tomahawk 50, Marion 40

Turtle Lake 42, Unity 40

Two Rivers 60, New Holstein 47

Wauwatosa West 67, Brookfield Central 64

Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Boscobel 43

West Salem 69, Platteville 47

Westby 66, Kickapoo 31

Westosha Central 72, Waterford 48

Weyauwega-Fremont 80, Manawa 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..