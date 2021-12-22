VERONA, Wis. — A pharmaceutical company plans to open a new quarter-billion-dollar campus outside Madison. WMTV reports that Arrowhead Pharmaceutical announced plans Tuesday for a new 13-acre campus in Verona. The campus will include a 140,000-square-foot drug manufacturing facility, a 115,000-square-foot laboratory and an office complex. The project is expected to ring in at between $200 million and $250 million and employ between 200 and 250 people. Arrowhead currently operates research and development facilities in Madison and San Diego.

