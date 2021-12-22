MADISON, Wis. — The leader of a committee searching for a new chancellor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison says she wants to pick someone by May. The Wisconsin State Journal reported the committee’s chairperson, Karen Walsh, laid out the group’s timeline on Tuesday. The plan calls for an application deadline in mid-March, semifinalist interviews in mid-April, finalist campus visits in early May and a hiring recommendation to the full Board of Regents by the middle of the month. Walsh says she wants to avoid hiring an interim chancellor after outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank leaves this summer to take over as president at Northwestern University.

