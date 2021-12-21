The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 88, Bay Port 82
Appleton North 80, Green Bay Preble 48
Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 38
Barron 60, Ladysmith 56
Benton 70, Highland 58
Bowler 62, Lena 60
Brillion 73, Kiel 43
Brookfield East 71, West Allis Nathan Hale 51
Burlington 44, Delavan-Darien 32
Cashton 77, Brookwood 39
Catholic Memorial 67, Oconomowoc 49
Chequamegon 83, Prentice 60
Chilton 70, Sheboygan Falls 45
Chippewa Falls 61, Hudson 60
Clear Lake 73, Grantsburg 50
Columbus Catholic 93, Gilman 24
Cumberland 82, Cameron 64
De Pere 98, Kimberly 76
DeForest 62, Beaver Dam 61
Dodgeville 76, Black Hawk 23
Durand 71, Baldwin-Woodville 51
Eau Claire Memorial 50, River Falls 38
Eleva-Strum 54, Arcadia 50
Elkhorn Area 56, Badger 54
Fall Creek 54, Regis 51
Flambeau 90, Lake Holcombe 46
Florence 69, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 32
Frederic 58, Siren 35
Germantown 67, Wauwatosa East 65
Heritage Christian 74, University School of Milwaukee 65
Homestead 86, Hartford Union 39
Hortonville 78, Green Bay Southwest 63
Iola-Scandinavia 41, Winneconne 38
Kewaskum 65, Mayville 54
La Crosse Logan 66, Mauston 61
Little Chute 59, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 52
Lodi 69, Wisconsin Dells 60
Loyal 45, Spencer 42
Luck 59, Webster 55
Luxemburg-Casco 81, Kewaunee 72
Madison La Follette 81, Madison East 71
Marathon 64, Newman Catholic 63
Markesan 47, Lomira 38
Marquette University 73, Hamilton 64
Marshfield 70, Wausau East 44
McDonell Central 83, Osseo-Fairchild 63
Medford Area 80, Altoona 20
Menominee Indian 68, Laona-Wabeno 66
Merrill 74, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67
Milwaukee Lutheran 79, Kenosha Bradford 75
Mineral Point 72, Wisconsin Heights 48
Monroe 67, Oregon 63
Monticello 53, Argyle 19
Mukwonago 80, Waukesha West 61
Necedah 50, Royall 44
New Berlin Eisenhower 51, Racine Horlick 50
New London 60, Waupaca 49
Omro 76, Ripon 74
Pecatonica 82, Albany 61
Peshtigo 56, Crivitz 49
Pittsville 71, Northland Lutheran 31
Prairie Farm 56, Winter 41
Racine Park 76, Young Coggs Prep 48
Rhinelander 68, Wausau West 54
Rib Lake 66, Abbotsford 56
Rice Lake 62, Menomonie 53
River Ridge 62, Shullsburg 37
Roncalli 78, Valders 44
Saint Croix Central 57, Osceola 43
Sauk Prairie 46, Reedsburg Area 40
Seymour 50, Pulaski 42
Sheboygan South 61, Mishicot 49
Slinger 49, West Bend West 31
St. Croix Falls 67, Ashland 46
Stanley-Boyd 52, Bloomer 36
Stevens Point 75, D.C. Everest 53
Stratford 53, Edgar 36
Sun Prairie 76, Janesville Craig 66
Thorp 62, Cadott 59
Tomahawk 50, Marion 40
Turtle Lake 42, Unity 40
Two Rivers 60, New Holstein 47
Wauwatosa West 67, Brookfield Central 64
Wauzeka-Steuben 64, Boscobel 43
West Salem 69, Platteville 47
Westby 66, Kickapoo 31
Westosha Central 72, Waterford 48
Weyauwega-Fremont 80, Manawa 56
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..