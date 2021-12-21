The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 39, Almond-Bancroft 33

Altoona 47, Mondovi 41

Augusta 52, Port Edwards 36

Badger 52, Elkhorn Area 43

Bangor 62, Auburndale 50

Black Hawk 23, Darlington 22

Brodhead 62, Whitewater 31

Brookfield East 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 36

Cadott 40, Fall Creek 37

Catholic Memorial 79, Oconomowoc 78

Clear Lake 64, Grantsburg 48

Coleman 53, Crivitz 38

Colfax 44, Ladysmith 36

Columbus Catholic 50, Greenwood 34

De Pere 68, Fond du Lac 38

DeForest 67, La Crosse Central 49

Edgerton 58, Jefferson 39

Evansville 52, East Troy 38

Gilman 79, Owen-Withee 36

Grafton 65, West Bend East 42

Holmen 67, Arcadia 54

Homestead 72, Hartford Union 45

Hudson 53, Chippewa Falls 40

Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 37

Kaukauna 71, West De Pere 48

Kewaunee 88, Sturgeon Bay 27

Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 42

Lomira 59, Mayville 49

Loyal 74, Granton 9

Luck 49, Webster 31

Luxemburg-Casco 51, Little Chute 31

Madison East 75, Kenosha Bradford 21

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 36

Marshfield 71, Wausau East 53

Mauston 45, Necedah 30

Melrose-Mindoro 70, Gilmanton 41

Menasha 54, Winneconne 39

Menominee Indian 65, Northland Pines 58

Milton 63, Janesville Parker 25

Mishicot 55, Hilbert 47

Monticello 39, Williams Bay 32

Mosinee 49, Edgar 30

Mount Horeb 53, Wisconsin Heights 31

Neillsville 44, Spencer 22

New Auburn 39, Bruce 27

Niagara 62, Suring 52

Northwestern 51, Hurley 48

Notre Dame 67, Hortonville 64

Oconto Falls 49, Marinette 22

Onalaska 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 32

Osceola 65, Saint Croix Central 41

Oshkosh North 70, Manitowoc Lincoln 68

Plymouth 54, Sheboygan South 37

Prairie Farm 71, Winter 29

Prairie du Chien 58, Westby 33

Richland Center 63, Riverdale 19

River Ridge 46, Southwestern 25

Sauk Prairie 72, River Valley 16

Shawano 50, Seymour 47

Sheboygan Area Luth. 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52

Shoreland Lutheran 56, Delavan-Darien 35

Siren 59, Frederic 27

Slinger 78, West Bend West 35

Somerset 73, Spring Valley 30

Sparta 59, Cashton 39

St. Mary Catholic 55, Howards Grove 43

Stevens Point 76, D.C. Everest 60

Stratford 39, Colby 29

Sun Prairie 44, Monona Grove 35

Superior 53, Hayward 48

Three Lakes 70, Gresham Community 48

Two Rivers 57, Gibraltar 31

Unity 56, Turtle Lake 29

Watertown 55, Shorewood 32

Waukesha West 69, Mukwonago 44

Wausau West 58, Appleton North 46

Westosha Central 60, Monroe 34

Wisconsin Dells 53, Baraboo 27

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 79, Merrill 57

Wrightstown 65, Waupaca 24

Xavier 43, New London 37

___

