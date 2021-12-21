The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 39, Almond-Bancroft 33
Altoona 47, Mondovi 41
Augusta 52, Port Edwards 36
Badger 52, Elkhorn Area 43
Bangor 62, Auburndale 50
Black Hawk 23, Darlington 22
Brookfield East 51, West Allis Nathan Hale 36
Cadott 40, Fall Creek 37
Catholic Memorial 79, Oconomowoc 78
Clear Lake 64, Grantsburg 48
Colfax 44, Ladysmith 36
Columbus Catholic 50, Greenwood 34
De Pere 68, Fond du Lac 38
Edgerton 58, Jefferson 39
Evansville 52, East Troy 38
Grafton 65, West Bend East 42
Homestead 72, Hartford Union 45
Hudson 53, Chippewa Falls 40
Ithaca 42, Iowa-Grant 37
Kaukauna 71, West De Pere 48
Kewaunee 88, Sturgeon Bay 27
Lake Holcombe 71, Flambeau 42
Lomira 59, Mayville 49
Loyal 74, Granton 9
Luxemburg-Casco 51, Little Chute 31
Marshfield 71, Wausau East 53
Mauston 45, Necedah 30
Menasha 54, Winneconne 39
Milton 63, Janesville Parker 25
Monticello 39, Williams Bay 32
Mosinee 49, Edgar 30
Mount Horeb 53, Wisconsin Heights 31
Neillsville 44, Spencer 22
New Auburn 39, Bruce 27
Notre Dame 67, Hortonville 64
Onalaska 56, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 32
Plymouth 54, Sheboygan South 37
Prairie Farm 71, Winter 29
Prairie du Chien 58, Westby 33
River Ridge 46, Southwestern 25
Sauk Prairie 72, River Valley 16
Shawano 50, Seymour 47
Sheboygan Area Luth. 73, Cedar Grove-Belgium 52
Shoreland Lutheran 56, Delavan-Darien 35
Siren 59, Frederic 27
Slinger 78, West Bend West 35
Somerset 73, Spring Valley 30
St. Mary Catholic 55, Howards Grove 43
Sun Prairie 44, Monona Grove 35
Superior 53, Hayward 48
Two Rivers 57, Gibraltar 31
Unity 56, Turtle Lake 29
Watertown 55, Shorewood 32
Waukesha West 69, Mukwonago 44
Wausau West 58, Appleton North 46
Westosha Central 60, Monroe 34
Wisconsin Dells 53, Baraboo 27
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 79, Merrill 57
Wrightstown 65, Waupaca 24
Xavier 43, New London 37
