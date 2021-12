The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arrowhead 71, Waukesha North 38

Chequamegon 83, Prentice 60

Clear Lake 73, Grantsburg 50

Madison La Follette 81, Madison East 71

Prairie Farm 56, Winter 41

Racine Park 76, Young Coggs Prep 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..