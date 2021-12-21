The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almond-Bancroft 48, Loyal 34

Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 26

Amherst 62, Shiocton 56

Athens 60, Rib Lake 41

Berlin 68, North Fond du Lac 45

Boscobel 55, Pecatonica 42

Brown Deer 77, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 68

Bruce 65, New Auburn 40

Cashton 62, De Soto 37

Cedar Grove-Belgium 69, Ozaukee 55

Chequamegon 61, Phillips 45

Columbus 82, Fall River 41

Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 62

Deerfield 47, Cambridge 45

Dodgeville 79, Lancaster 45

Drummond 53, Northwood 49

Eau Claire Memorial 73, Hudson 66

Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Waupaca 49

Franklin 84, Racine Horlick 56

Freedom 55, New London 29

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 61, Holmen 57

Howards Grove 65, Hilbert 47

Hustisford 60, Cambria-Friesland 44

Kenosha Tremper 62, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 51

Lake Mills 67, Turner 56

Lomira 44, North Fond du Lac 37

Luxemburg-Casco 83, Oconto Falls 43

Madison West 77, Milwaukee Vincent 45

Marinette 67, Antigo 49

Melrose-Mindoro 57, Brookwood 32

Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 73

Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 27

Milton 71, West Allis Nathan Hale 50

Milwaukee School of Languages 66, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 47

Neillsville 68, Colby 62

New Auburn 58, Cornell 25

New Berlin West 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 64

North Crawford 49, Wild Rose 39

Norway, Mich. 51, Niagara 34

Oconto 68, Oconto Falls 58

Onalaska 60, Black River Falls 58

Onalaska 83, Sparta 46

Oostburg 62, Mishicot 41

Ozaukee 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 21

Randolph 56, Pardeeville 41

Reedsville 56, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 51

Ripon 63, Chilton 62

River Valley 61, Brodhead 60

Saint Thomas More 76, Martin Luther 74

Seneca 57, De Soto 28

Sheboygan Area Luth. 65, Sheboygan Christian 64

Sheboygan South 76, New Holstein 44

Somerset 62, Spooner 51

South Milwaukee 57, Shorewood 54

Southwestern 60, Cassville 28

St. Mary Catholic 81, Manitowoc Lutheran 74

Stockbridge 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30

Waterloo 48, Palmyra-Eagle 45

Waukesha South 59, Waukesha West 52

Wautoma 62, Princeton/Green Lake 61

Westby 58, North Crawford 37

Whitehall 62, Eleva-Strum 20

Whitehall 91, Augusta 69

Wilmot Union 66, Fort Atkinson 64

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 85, Valley Christian 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Goodman/Pembine vs. Wausaukee, ccd.

