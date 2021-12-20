The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 59, Green Bay East 23
Appleton East 63, Neenah 42
Argyle 81, Juda 19
Assumption 47, Loyal 25
Augustine Prep 55, Milwaukee South 48
Bangor 77, New Lisbon 33
Barron 32, Hayward 31
Belmont 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 48
Brillion 63, Denmark 23
Brodhead 60, East Troy 35
Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 25
Butternut 36, Mercer 34
Cashton 58, De Soto 46
Columbus 42, Lodi 29
Cumberland 57, Cameron 44
Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25
De Soto 36, Seneca 30
Fall River 58, La Farge 57
Florence 57, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 22
Freedom 65, Clintonville 14
Grafton 71, Nicolet 19
Hortonville 82, Neenah 76
Kewaunee 55, Manawa 26
Lancaster 59, Benton 28
Lincoln 42, Independence 28
Marathon 59, Colby 19
Markesan 34, Princeton/Green Lake 23
Mayville 57, Campbellsport 49
Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18
Melrose-Mindoro 69, Brookwood 24
Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 38
Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48
New Auburn 51, Cornell 36
New Berlin West 59, Union Grove 58
New Holstein 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 67
Newman Catholic 53, Northland Lutheran 38
Northland Lutheran 52, Marion 11
Northland Pines 75, Elcho 38
Oak Creek 56, Waterford 20
Pardeeville 70, Montello 17
Parkview 45, Madison Country Day 26
Pittsville 59, Tigerton 18
Platteville 47, Wisconsin Dells 34
Racine Lutheran 64, Dominican 35
Randolph 57, Fall River 42
Rio 78, Cambria-Friesland 54
Sheboygan Falls 51, Port Washington 43
Shiocton 54, Roncalli 32
Somerset 59, Altoona 49
Superior 60, Northwestern 37
Tri-County 43, Bowler 39
Waukesha North 87, Kettle Moraine 20
Waukesha West 51, Waukesha South 17
Wausau West 77, Antigo 39
West Allis Central 61, Cudahy 16
Westby 47, Viroqua 28
Whitehall 43, Augusta 26
Wonewoc-Center 46, Seneca 25
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..