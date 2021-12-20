The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 48, Loyal 34
Almond-Bancroft 70, Tri-County 26
Amherst 62, Shiocton 56
Athens 60, Rib Lake 41
Boscobel 55, Pecatonica 42
Bruce 65, New Auburn 40
Cashton 62, De Soto 37
Chequamegon 61, Phillips 45
Columbus 82, Fall River 41
Columbus Catholic 64, Owen-Withee 62
Deerfield 47, Cambridge 45
Dodgeville 79, Lancaster 45
Eau Claire Memorial 73, Hudson 66
Fox Valley Lutheran 74, Waupaca 49
Franklin 84, Racine Horlick 56
Freedom 55, New London 29
Howards Grove 65, Hilbert 47
Hustisford 60, Cambria-Friesland 44
Kenosha Tremper 62, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 51
Lake Mills 67, Turner 56
Lomira 44, North Fond du Lac 37
Luxemburg-Casco 83, Oconto Falls 43
Madison West 77, Milwaukee Vincent 45
Menominee Indian 82, Gresham Community 73
Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 27
Milton 71, West Allis Nathan Hale 50
Neillsville 68, Colby 62
New Auburn 58, Cornell 25
New Berlin West 70, New Berlin Eisenhower 64
North Crawford 49, Wild Rose 39
Oconto 68, Oconto Falls 58
Onalaska 83, Sparta 46
Oostburg 62, Mishicot 41
Ozaukee 68, Saint Lawrence Seminary 21
Randolph 56, Pardeeville 41
Saint Thomas More 76, Martin Luther 74
Seneca 57, De Soto 28
Sheboygan South 76, New Holstein 44
Somerset 62, Spooner 51
South Milwaukee 57, Shorewood 54
Southwestern 60, Cassville 28
Stockbridge 70, Saint Thomas Aquinas 30
Waukesha South 59, Waukesha West 52
Wautoma 62, Princeton/Green Lake 61
Westby 58, North Crawford 37
Whitehall 62, Eleva-Strum 20
Whitehall 91, Augusta 69
Wilmot Union 66, Fort Atkinson 64
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
