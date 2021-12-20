The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 59, Green Bay East 23

Appleton East 63, Neenah 42

Argyle 81, Juda 19

Assumption 47, Loyal 25

Augustine Prep 55, Milwaukee South 48

Bangor 77, New Lisbon 33

Barron 32, Hayward 31

Belmont 63, Wauzeka-Steuben 48

Brillion 63, Denmark 23

Brodhead 60, East Troy 35

Brookfield East 53, Brookfield Central 25

Butternut 36, Mercer 34

Columbus 42, Lodi 29

Cumberland 57, Cameron 44

Darlington 68, Iowa-Grant 25

De Soto 36, Seneca 30

Fall River 58, La Farge 57

Florence 57, Crystal Falls Forest Park, Mich. 22

Freedom 65, Clintonville 14

Grafton 71, Nicolet 19

Hortonville 82, Neenah 76

Kewaunee 55, Manawa 26

Lancaster 59, Benton 28

Lincoln 42, Independence 28

Marathon 59, Colby 19

Markesan 34, Princeton/Green Lake 23

Mayville 57, Campbellsport 49

Medford Area 60, Tomahawk 18

Melrose-Mindoro 69, Brookwood 24

Mineral Point 80, Boscobel 38

Mosinee 67, Rhinelander 48

New Auburn 51, Cornell 36

New Berlin West 59, Union Grove 58

New Holstein 74, Fox Valley Lutheran 67

Newman Catholic 53, Northland Lutheran 38

Northland Lutheran 52, Marion 11

Northland Pines 75, Elcho 38

Oak Creek 56, Waterford 20

Pardeeville 70, Montello 17

Parkview 45, Madison Country Day 26

Pittsville 59, Tigerton 18

Platteville 47, Wisconsin Dells 34

Racine Lutheran 64, Dominican 35

Randolph 57, Fall River 42

Sheboygan Falls 51, Port Washington 43

Shiocton 54, Roncalli 32

Somerset 59, Altoona 49

Superior 60, Northwestern 37

Tri-County 43, Bowler 39

Waukesha North 87, Kettle Moraine 20

Waukesha West 51, Waukesha South 17

Wausau West 77, Antigo 39

West Allis Central 61, Cudahy 16

Westby 47, Viroqua 28

Whitehall 43, Augusta 26

Wonewoc-Center 46, Seneca 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..